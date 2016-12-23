Suburban Legend presents ‘Gadzooks! A Very Arthurian Pantomime’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — For the fifth straight year, Suburban Legend brings the perfect cure for the post-holiday blues with another uproarious play. “Gadzooks! A Very Arthurian Pantomime” opens at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Jan. 15. Once again Chrissy and Ridley McIntyre have penned an original British-style panto, this time offering a unique and hilarious take on the legend of King Arthur.

Performances will be Fridays, Jan. 6 and 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 8 and 15, at 2 p.m. The Burgdorff is located at 10 Durand Road in Maplewood.

This is Camelot as you’ve never seen it. In addition to the usual Arthurian suspects, such as Arthur and Merlin, Sir Lancelot and Guinevere, you’ll find a few new ones, such as Morganna and the Dark Knight, Katniss and Kale, Sir Loin and Sir Real. A cross between a fairy tale and a vaudevillian stage show, the panto is a British holiday tradition that offers fun for the whole family.

As in previous years, proceeds from the show will go directly to local charities including St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison and Bridges Outreach in Summit. For the second year, Cat Delett of Cat Delett Art and Illustration has created a themed art show at the Burgdorff for the production’s run. A portion of all art sales will go to the charities listed above. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1190921914264350/.

“What I love most about doing this show is being part of a group of people who so generously give their time and talents to the cause,” Chrissy McIntyre said in a press release. “From our delightful choreographer to the high school musicians who will be playing live during the show to the artists who participate in our gallery and, of course, to the cast and all the crew, it is a very heartwarming experience. It keeps me coming back.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.