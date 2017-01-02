Five CHS band students selected for North Jersey Area bands

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Five members of the Columbia High School band program were recently selected as members of the 2016-2017 North Jersey Area honor bands.

Gillian Basedow, a senior French horn player; Louise Kern-Kensler, a sophomore trombone player; and Peter Henderson, a senior percussionist, were all selected as members of the Area Symphonic Band, with Kern-Kensler and Henderson earning principal positions in their respective sections. Liana Greenberg, a junior contra-alto clarinet player, and Adam Friedman-Brown, a junior French horn player, were selected as members of the Area Wind Ensemble, with Friedman-Brown earning the position of principal player for his section. Moreover, Friedman-Brown earned the highest score of all students auditioning on French horn, putting him first among the 22 other students auditioning.

“We are all very proud of these students and their wonderful accomplishment,” CHS director of bands Peter Bauer said in a press release. “They have worked hard and accomplished so much, and will represent our school and band program with distinction and pride.”

The North Jersey Area Band concert will be Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at Mount Olive High School.