West Orange High School chorus brightens holidays for senior citizens

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School choir members traveled to several West Orange senior citizen locales for the annual “Assisted Living” Holiday Tour on Dec. 20, 2016. Seniors from Green Hill Retirement Community, Woodland Valley Senior Apartments and the Jewish Community Center were treated to a holiday-themed performance from the choir members.

Two busloads of energetic students bounded into Green Hill to perform favorites like “Go Tell it On the Mountain,” “Sim Shalom,” “Jingle Bells,” “The Hallelujah Chorus” and more to appreciative senior residents. Chorus and choir directors John Hellyer and William Farley were on hand to lead their students in song.

“I always have so much fun coming here,” said one student. “It makes me really happy.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD