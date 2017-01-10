JCC MetroWest presents winter art exhibits

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest presents the Des-Arad exhibit, the results of the 2016 Des-Arad Artist Exchange between the United States and Israel, Mud & Soul Clayworks in Fairfield and painter Orna Greenberg, in the Gaelen Gallery East at the Leon & Toby Cooperman JCC, Ross Family Campus, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, through Feb. 28.

Greater MetroWest artists Carol Berman, Anne Luria Burg, Jared Green, Ellen Hanauer, Gene Lowinger, Marilyn Rose and Gail Winbury will exhibit the work they created during and after their inspirational experience in the art community of Arad, a city in the northern Negev, where they participated in the Desert Arts Festival for nine days last June. They enjoyed home hospitality with Arad artists, taught classes and were given the chance to immerse themselves in the community. Throughout the trip the artists shared creative ideas and about their artwork. Artist Ellen Hanauer described the experience as “life-changing.” The participants left Israel feeling that they had created living bridges between themselves and the artists in Arad. All artwork in the Des-Arad Negev inspired exhibit will be available for purchase.

“Art for me is an ongoing process,” oil and watercolor painter Orna Greenberg said in a press release. “It is always evolving, maturing and changing with my experiences. When I work on a piece it is a journey … rewarding and entirely absorbing.”

A trained artist, Greenberg began painting en plein air landscapes five years ago. Recently, she has begun doing large-scale expressive watercolors in her studio. Her work will be exhibited in the Arts/Theater Lobby through Feb. 28.

The Gaelen Gallery East is open during regular JCC hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Lisa Suss at 973-530-3413 or at lsuss@jccmetrowest.org.

Photos Courtesy of Lisa Suss