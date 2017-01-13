WOHS Music Boosters to hold wine and beer tasting fundraiser Jan. 20

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Music Boosters will hold a wine and beer tasting fundraiser at Wine Legend, 235 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, on Friday, Jan. 20, from 8 to 10 p.m. The event will help to raise funds for the award-winning wind ensemble’s trip to perform as an invited band at the 2017 Music for All National Concert Band Festival, presented by Yamaha, in Indianapolis from March 9 through 11.

Tickets can be purchased here. There are a limited number of slots available. For more information, contact Rick Adelsohn, WOHS Music Booster president, at rick@wohsmusic.org.