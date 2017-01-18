SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Pierro Gallery of South Orange presents “Text Me,” an exhibition about words and images, from Jan. 25 through March 4. There will be an opening reception Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. and an art talk Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Co-curators Stephanie Damiano and Mahmoud El-Behairy, graduate students of Seton Hall University’s museum professions program, invite you to visit the Pierro Gallery to see 15 artists who use varied materials and methods to produce art that combines words with images. The artists use an assortment of styles and techniques including paintings, collages and installations to realize their visions. The use of words and letters in these artworks creates layers of meaning that add to the spiritual and cultural content of each work.

Exhibiting artists come from all over the United States with a good representation of local and N.J. artists as well. Artists include Amber Eve Anderson, Alyssa Bogdan, Catherine Delett, Naomi Dwyer, Hannah Epstein, Adam Farcus, Leah Anne Floyd, Nicole Foran, Donni Later, Malik Lloyd, Ginny Martin, Betsy Meyer-Donadio, Heidi Sussman, Michael Teters, Kim Schmitt Thomas and Ann Vollum

The artists all differ in their approaches. For example, South Orange artist Ann Vollum creates book-based works with imaginary beasts and added text and East Orange artist Heidi Sussman uses photography to create digital images with text found from her grandmother’s journals.

The Pierro Gallery is located at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or by appointment.