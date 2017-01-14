‘Children of Eden’ on stage at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Front and Center for Performing Arts will present the musical “Children of Eden,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, this weekend. Showtimes are Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m.

Based on the story of Genesis, the age-old conflict of parents and children takes the stage in this epic, heartfelt musical. The Front and Center for Performing Arts cast contains more than 60 students from neighboring towns led by Renee Celeste, Julie Lira and Rodney Briscoe.

“Although this is a lesser known show, Stephen Schwartz — composer of Wicked and many other musicals — considers this score his favorite,” Celeste said in a press release. “The story speaks to us about family and what we pass on from one generation to the next. It’s the perfect show to share with your own family.”

Maplewood cast members include Hannah Fishman, Ben Halperin, Molly Hurley and Cyrus Shields.

Tickets are charged and seating is assigned. Tickets can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2724214. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.