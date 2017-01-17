County to host annual Legacies Writing Contest

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Division of Senior Services invites Essex seniors ages 60 and older to submit an original story focusing on a special person, life-changing experience or significant period of their life to the 2017 Essex County Legacies Writing Contest. The deadline is Monday, March 27.

“Our senior citizens have led interesting lives and I am always impressed by the stories that are submitted. Our Legacies Contest is an opportunity for our older residents to remember their past and share their experiences with family, friends and the younger generation,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said in a press release. “It’s never too early to begin collecting your thoughts and writing your drafts. I encourage all our seniors to start working on their entries now.”

The contest rules are as follows: Writers must be Essex County residents who are 60 years of age or older. Entries should be original stories focusing on a special person, a life-altering experience or a significant period in your life. The suggested maximum length is 1,500 words. Stories must be typed or legibly hand-written on 8.5-by-11-inch paper. Entries must have a cover page with the story’s title and the author’s name, date of birth, address and telephone number. The story title with no identifying information should appear on the first page of the story text; all identifying information about the author is removed when stories are judged by the review committee. Each senior may submit only one entry. Previously published stories may not be submitted. Seniors should keep a copy of the story as entries will not be returned.

Stories should be sent to Essex County Division of Senior Services, Attn: Gloria Chambers-Benoit, 900 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044; or sent via email to gbenoit@seniors.essexcountynj.org.

All writers who submit stories will be invited to the Division of Senior Services Legacies Award Ceremony in May 2017. Awards will be presented to the authors of the winning and honorable mention stories. These stories will be posted on the Essex County website at www.essexcountynj.org.

For a complete list of contest rules or for more information, visit www.essexcountynj.org or call the Essex County Division of Senior Services at 973-395-8389.