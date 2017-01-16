N.J. DHS seeks entries for annual teen media contest

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Family Development has issued a call for entries to the 22nd annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which reinforces the department’s mission to celebrate family and instill an understanding of parental responsibility in teens. The statewide contest is open to all New Jersey middle and high school students.

Having held the contest for more than two decades, the department this year modernized the competition by expanding its entry categories to include computer-generated/digital artwork and the written word, including poem, essay, composition and more.

This year’s challenge to students is to depict their favorite weekend memory with their parents and/or family. The theme gives students the opportunity to show the good times they have had despite any rough and challenging times they may have faced.

“The department has been raising awareness about parental responsibility and the need to celebrate family and ‘invest’ in all aspects of a child’s life since this contest began more than two decades ago,” Patricia A. Risch, assistant director of the Office of Child Support Services in DHS’ Division of Family Development, said in a press release. “With the expansion of the contest, we eagerly anticipate this year’s entries. Each year our team is in awe of the talent and perception that students bring to this contest, and we are sure that the 2017 contest will yield an even larger set of engaging artwork and written entries.”

All entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, March 31. Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second and third places in both the middle school and high school categories, with each receiving a prize package to acknowledge their achievement during an awards ceremony in May. Winning entries will be included in the 2018 Office of Child Support calendar and have their entries on display in the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton shortly after the awards event. A number of honorable mention entries will be selected for possible inclusion in the Statehouse exhibit and/or the 2018 calendar, as well.

The 2017 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage at www.NJTeenMedia.org to serve as inspiration for the students. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from the 2016 contest, and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by logging on to www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Jennifer Persamanos at 973-799-0200 or jpersamanos@winningstrat.com. For more information about child support services, call 1-877-655-4371 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.