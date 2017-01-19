A photo exploration of an American cross-country journey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CALDWELL, NJ — Brien Szabo will present an illustrated talk, “Snapshot of America & My Cross-Country Journey with a Crazy Man,” at the Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting of the Essex Photo Club at 7:30 p.m. at Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8 Academy Road in Caldwell.

Szabo, a photographer and teacher, began working as a nature photographer and eventually learned to appreciate the overall art of photography. He has photographed subjects such as historical sites, protests and weddings.

“The subject doesn’t matter because all of it makes up the fabric and poetry that is the human experience,” Szabo said in a press release. His photos have been published in various magazines including Adirondack Life, NJ Monthly and Horticulture Magazine.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, during its competition meeting, Phil Echo, member of Camera Naturalist Photo Club and owner of Echo Philmworks, will critique images in the categories of nature and pictorial. All meetings are held at Caldwell United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. and are open to the public at no cost.

Essex Photo Club is comprised of beginner and advanced photographers who share the desire to express themselves through the art of photography.