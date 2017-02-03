McKim’s domestic architecture in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., local architect and historian Mark Wright, of Wright and Robinson Architects, will present “McKim and His Followers: Domestic Architecture in Montclair.” He will speak about the oldest surviving house designed by Charles Follen McKim, founder of the famous 19th-century architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White and the American Academy in Rome, and about other significant houses designed by his followers, extant and lost. The program takes place in the Founders’ Room of the Crane House and Historic YWCA, 110 Orange Road in Montclair. There is a suggested donation at the door.

The Montclair History Center, formerly the Montclair Historical Society, is an independent not-for-profit organization that has been dedicated to preserving, sharing, and educating others about Montclair’s history since 1965. To become a member, or for additional information, visit www.montclairhistory.org or contact the Montclair History Center at 973-744-1796 or mail@montclairhistorical.org.