WOHS Student Council to present annual Black History Month Dinner on Feb. 3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Student Council will present its annual Black History Month Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Tarnoff Cafeteria at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave. The snow date is Feb. 18.

The event will feature guest speaker Reggie Miller, whose goal is to inspire people to be both positive in their own lives as well as to influence others in a positive way in the community. To learn more about Miller and his mission, visit his website at rmmotivation.com.

There will be performances by the step and drill teams, Jubilee Choir, poets and the musical group Citrus throughout the evening.

The longstanding tradition will also include a buffet dinner in the price for admission. Contact Student Council adviser Jodi Costanza at jcostanza@westorangeschools.org for tickets.