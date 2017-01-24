Luna Stage to premiere ‘Indian Head’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage is proud to present the world premiere of “Indian Head,” the newest play from Obie Award-winning writer Nikkole Salter. In this show, Salter dives headfirst into the controversial world of football mascots and appropriation of Native American culture in this new play commissioned in partnership with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Stage Exchange.

“Indian Head” opens to previews on Thursday, Feb. 2, and runs Thursdays through Sundays until March 5. Opening night is Friday, Feb. 10. Performances on Feb. 4 and 16 will be followed by a talkback.

Tickets range in cost; group sales available. This show is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Individual tickets can be purchased at lunastage.org, or at the box office Tuesday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 973-395-5551. Luna Stage is located at 555 Valley Road, West Orange. The theater is handicapped accessible and offers assistive listening devices.