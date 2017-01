MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center will present a Black History Month exhibit, “Persistence of Past and Present, from Jan. 28 through March 12. There will be an artist reception with Lula Mae Blocton on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

For information about the artist and events surrounding this exhibit, visit www.1978ArtsCenter.org. Gallery hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The gallery is located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.