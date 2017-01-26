‘The Day the Rainbow Broke Up’ in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Author and playwright Casey Bell announces the world premiere of his children’s theater play, “The Day the Rainbow Broke Up.” The show is being produced by the Strollers Community Theater of Maplewood and performed at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood.

The show tells the tale of the day the seven colors of the rainbow had a fight and went their separate ways. Thankfully, each one has an encounter with nature that causes them to reunite. The Strollers will be the first to produce not only this play, but one of Casey’s plays in general.

Performances will be Fridays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. All tickets can be purchased online at www.TheStrollers.org or via telephone at 973-761-8453.