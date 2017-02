WEST ORANGE, NJ — Experience World on a String, with Paul Meyers on guitar, Leo Traversa on bass, Vanerlei Pereira on drums and special guest Mike Lee on tenor saxophone, on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lunastage.org or call 973-395-5551.