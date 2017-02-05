Celebrate Black History Month at 1978

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This weekend at Gallery 1978 in Maplewood, enjoy discussions with featured artist Lula Mae Blocton and 2016 artist in residence Juan Antonio Picasso, a Cuban artist, to celebrate Black History Month.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., meet and visit with Picasso, who will discuss his art, its influences and symbolism, along with his 2016 residency and visits to the New York Art scene.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m., a discussion will unfold between Gallery 1978 featured artist Lula Mae Blocton and Juan Antonio Picasso. The two artists will discuss the references embedded in their artworks regarding their historical and cultural heritage, and will explore common historical influences in the African American and the African Cuban art worlds.

Blocton’s current exhibit at Gallery 1978, “Persistence of Past and Present: Reflected in Pattern, Color and Light,” runs through March 12.

1978 Arts Center is located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Gallery 1978 hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Send an email to 1978artscenter@gmail.com or visit www.1978artscenter.org.