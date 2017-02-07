interACT’s ‘Rasheeda Speaking’ runs this weekend

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — interACT Theatre Productions presents “Rasheeda Speaking,” a Pocket Theatre Production benefiting the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, for three performances this weekend at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

Performances on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee on Feb. 12 begins at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.interactproductions.org/rasheeda, or at the box office one hour before curtain.

“Rasheeda Speaking,” written by Joel Drake Johnson, is a tense dark comedy set in a doctor’s office. Two co-workers — Jaclyn, who is black, and Ileen, who is white — are driven apart by the machinations of their biased boss, Dr. Williams. A power struggle ensues that spins wildly out of control, and racial differences only add fuel to the fire. As The New York Times put it, it’s a social-issue play infused with a psychological thriller … and it keeps you in its palpable grip until the final moment!

The show is directed by Margaret Leone and produced by Tasha R. Williams. The cast consists of four local performers: Yolanda Hamilton as Jaclyn, Kathi Troy as Ileen, Craig M. Tiede as Dr. Williams and Stephanie Turner as a patient named Rose. Rounding out the crew are scenic designer Conor McCarthy, construction manager Jerry Narciso and lighting designer Zach Pizza.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. Visit twotowns.org for more information.