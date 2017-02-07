12th annual winter guard competition at WOHS kicks off competition season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 12th annual Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network Winter Guard Competition was held at West Orange High School on Jan. 28, kicking off competition season for the Mountaineers and more than 25 competing teams across the region.

Hundreds of spectators attended the competition and enjoyed not only the performances but the intermissions, jumping onto the floor to dance as the DJ played popular tunes.

Junior and senior winter guards from across the Tri-State Area performed, including West Milford, Bridgewater-Raritan, Mineola, North and South Plainfield, Wayne Hills, Matawan, Fair Lawn, Pequannock, Roxbury, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Toms River, Morristown and Allentown. Independent World Class performers Emanon delighted the crowd and West Orange performed in exhibition, debuting its new routine, “Pay Attention.”

The results of the competition are as follows:

In the Junior Class, Pegasus Too Junior took first place with a score of 41.9.

In the Scholastic Novice Class, Ridgewood High School took first place with a score of 71.6, Manalapan High School took second place with a score of 71.0 and Morristown High School took third place with a score of 69.3. Participation awards were presented to South Plainfield High School and Allentown High School, with scores of 59.8 and 58.0, respectively.

In the Independent Regional A Class, Pegasus Too took first place with a score of 62.92, N-8 Winter Guard took second place with a score of 57.58 and Snyder Winter Guard took third place with a score of 52.8.

In the Scholastic Regional A Class, Roxbury High School took first place with a score of 69.15, Matawan Enigma High School took second place with a score of 66.08 and Pequannock High School took third place with a score of 66.02. Participation awards were given to Morris Hills High School with a score of 63.55, Wayne Hills High School with a score of 62.18, Randolph High School with a score of 59.86, Wayne Valley High School with a score of 58.99, Fair Lawn High School with a score of 58.0 and Ramsey High School with a score of 57.14.

In the Scholastic A Class, Bridgewater-Raritan High School took first place with a score of 68.35, Arlington High School took second place with a score of 67.58 and West Milford High School took third place with a score of 64.89. Participation awards were given to Monroe Township high School with a score of 60.99, Mineola High School with a score of 60.46 and North Plainfield High School with a score of 56. 59.

In the Independent World Class, Emanon World took first place with a score of 64.4.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD