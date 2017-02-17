‘Outdoor Movies Indoors’ begins at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This Sunday, Feb. 19, on the eve of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday, the Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs in partnership with The SOMA Film Festival will show the movie “Moonrise Kingdom” at 7 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. This event is free to the public.

Directed by Wes Anderson, this quirky 2012 dark comedy stars Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Bruce Willis. Prominently featured amid the star-studded cast is SOMA resident Jared Gilman who landed the film’s lead role at age 15. Gilman will introduce the film and be available to answer questions immediately following the screening.

As the name “Outdoor Movies Indoors” suggests, people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their own refreshments, and to spread out to enjoy the film in the comfort of The Woodland’s Great Hall.