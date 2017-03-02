JCC MetroWest presents new spring 2017 exhibits

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest presents an exhibit of photographs and mixed media by Gaelen Juried Art Show award winners Richard Earl and Barry Altman. The exhibit takes place in the Gaelen Gallery East at the Leon & Toby Cooperman JCC, Ross Family Campus, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The exhibit will be on view from March 5 through April 30. A reception for all spring shows will be held on Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to photographer Richard Earl, “The camera is a remarkable tool. It allows the artist to reveal that which can never be seen…” His compelling photographs range from traditional imagery such as landscape and portraiture to photographic montages. To Earl, the compilation of these layered images mirrors the complex nature of experience. The result is the creation of images that have both power and presence — images that achieve “more reality” than a single layer can express. “The enlarged scale of many of these pieces leads to a sense of something just about to happen in the scene, something awaited with longing and great anticipation,” Earl said.

Mixed media artist Barry Altman said: “As a retired surgical specialist, it is probably natural that I use tactile concepts, three dimensionality and warm colors in my work. I often incorporate assemblage, collage, and unusual elements such as dried vegetation, wire screening, excelsior, cardboard, dried mushrooms and even pasta. My sources include classical music, my life experiences and extensive travel around the world. Some of my works exhibit strong emotional content while others are more abstract and investigational.”

Judaica paintings by artist Naomi Goldman fill the Arts/Theater Lobby. Goldman is Moroccan born, grew up in New York State, and now resides in West Orange with her family. Her art brings together the spiritual beauty of biblical verses, with the aesthetic beauty of oil and acrylic on canvas.

The Steiner Court Showcases continue to exhibit significant, accomplished clay works.

The Gaelen Gallery East is open during regular JCC hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Lisa Suss at 973-530-3413 or at lsuss@jccmetrowest.org.