Photographic talk on the wilderness of Costa Rica

CALDWELL, NJ — Essex Photo Club will host Doug Goodell, nature photographer and author, on Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. as he presents an illustrated lecture, “Nature Photography and Adventures in the Wilderness of Costa Rica,” at the Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8 Academy Road in Caldwell. Goodell states that the purpose of his work is “to celebrate birds and the wonders of nature.” He has photographed in the United States as well as in Belize, Guatemala and Costa Rica and has been a contributor to several books.

At the second meeting of the month on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m., Marie Kane, NJFCC and APSA member, will judge digital and slide images in the categories of nature and pictorial for beginning and advanced photographers. Although only members may submit images, the public is invited to come and learn from the judge’s comments.

Both meetings are free. Visit the website at www.essexphotoclub.org for more information.