MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Society of Musical Arts Orchestra will perform “Serenades & Rhapsodies” on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Maplewood Middle School Auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood. Admission is free.

For more information, send an email to orchestrasoma@gmail.com or visit www.soma.ar88.net.