‘Coffee & Coats’ and ‘Cocoa & Coats’ to help keep people warm

EAST ORANGE, ORANGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, Bibi Taylor, the wife of East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor, and Dr. Karma B. Warren, the wife of Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren, will join members of the Montclair Chapter of Drifters Inc. in sponsoring a unique coat giveaway program, named “Coffee & Coats” and “Cocoa & Coats.” The initiative arrives at a time of critical need for citizens in need of a warm coat as winter and below-freezing temperatures begin to set in. On Monday, Feb. 20, between 8 and 11 a.m., these two women and volunteers from the Montclair Drifters will hang approximately 70 coats on parking meters along Main Street, a main thoroughfare which crosses into both towns. Dissemination will begin at the Orange Public Library on Main Street and continue into East Orange, starting at Winans Street and continuing to South Harrison Street in East Orange.

The program is modeled after a program that originated in Nova Scotia in late 2015. That program, known as “Project New,” was created to raise awareness about homelessness and the need for people to have warm coats in the winter.

The Montclair Drifters, a community service organization serving East Orange, Orange and greater Essex County, as well as parts of Union and Passaic County, decided to bring “Project New” to East Orange and Orange, renaming it “Coffee & Coats” for adults and “Cocoa & Coats” for children. According to Tracy Munford, president of the Montclair Drifters, the program presented an opportunity for the organization to show how simple and meaningful giving back can be, not just for the homeless, but for anyone in need of a coat.

“The Montclair Drifters are honored that … Bibi Taylor and … Dr. Karma B. Warren have joined us again for this important program,” said Munford. “As we enter some of the coldest days of the year, it is particularly important for us to help spread warmth to those in need, as part of our mission for 53 years – and that is to serve families and communities.” The coats are free and available for anyone to take.

According to Munford, “Our hope is that the coats are taken by people who either need a coat or can give the coat to someone in need.” As a special gift, each person receiving a coat will also receive a special gift in the coat pocket.