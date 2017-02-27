Bloomfield to host a ‘Mini Schubertiade’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra with the Bloomfield Chorale present a joint concert on Sunday, March 5, featuring the music of Schubert, Balakirev and others. The performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Bloomfield Middle School, 60 Huck Road in Bloomfield.

Both the symphony and chorale — formerly the Bloomfield Civic Chorus — are among the oldest civic musical groups in New Jersey and were founded in the early 1930s by Walter Kurkewicz, who served as music director of both groups for nearly 30 years. Their debut joint concert took place in 1934 continuing until 2002. Soon after, due to dwindling membership the chorus disbanded, reestablishing as the Bloomfield Chorale in 2008.

Purchase tickets at the door or online at www.bloomfieldsymphony.org.