WOHS to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s West Orange High School spring musical is the wildly popular, family-friendly “The Little Mermaid.” Performances begin March 23 and continue through March 26.

The 1989 Disney blockbuster was loosely based on the original fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen. This fun-filled show tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid princess who is unhappy with her life at sea and longs to experience the human world above. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, fraught with romance and danger. The production features all the beloved songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl,” plus new songs from the stage version.

The show will run Thursday through Saturday, March 23 through 25, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. A free performance for senior citizens will take place Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased until one hour before the show at WOHS.BOOKTIX.COM or the order form can be downloaded here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

For additional information, call 973-669-5301, ext. 31450, or send an email to wohstheater@westorangeschools.org. West Orange High School is located at 51 Conforti Ave.