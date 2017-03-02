Orange School District to host Preschool Registration Fair

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange School District will host a Preschool Registration Fair on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Early Childhood Center, 397 Park Ave., Orange. The Orange Board of Education provides a full-day preschool education for all 3- and 4-year-old residents of Orange. There is no fee for the school day, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before- and after-school care is available. The fee for this additional program is based upon income eligibility. The requirements are:

3 or 4 years old by Oct. 1, 2017

Must be resident of Orange Township

Original birth certificate

Child’s immunization record

Current lease or mortgage statement

Two additional proofs of residency, i.e. PSE&G bill, telephone or cable bill

Picture ID of the parent

At the Preschool Registration Fair, staff will be on hand to give an overview of the Early Childhood Program and on-site registration will be completed for parents who bring the required documentation. The OECC houses the Orange Early Childhood Department and is one of six in-district facilities, including:

Forest Street School

Heywood Avenue School

Oakwood Avenue Community School

Orange Early Childhood Center at Scholars Academy

Rosa Parks Community School

Additionally, the district collaborates with six licensed community child-care programs and Head Start: