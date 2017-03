WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wind ensemble will be featuring in the “Indianapolis Send-Off Concert” on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave. Come out to support the wind ensemble before they head to the National Concert Band Festival in Indianapolis. Admission is free!

For more information and to support the ensemble, visit www.wohsmusic.org or contact band director Erin Lagatic at elagatic@westorangeschools.org.