WOHS, WOAC partner for art exhibit

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the Visual and Performing Arts Program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Council’s latest show features rising stars from the talented young arts community. The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 23, with an opening reception on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, West Orange. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

On display will be the work of eight advanced placement junior and senior students, Gabriel Andrade, Elika Burton, Santi Butler, Aira Dolfo, Mariel Go, Julian Lloyd, Katherine Meyerson and Victoria Sullivan. Artwork includes drawings, paintings and quilting with subject matter including cuts of meat, fashion outfits and historical tyrants. The exhibiting WOHS Arts Program students have completed foundational and advanced studies in a variety of visual and aesthetic art courses and were able to enroll in advanced placement studio art, producing portfolios for college admission and earning up to six advanced placement college credits.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and the West Orange Arts Center, visit www.woarts.org or send an email to info@woarts.org.