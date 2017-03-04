WO’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 66th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Sunday, March 12, with the step-off at 12:15 p.m. from Town Hall at the corner of Main Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Main Street will be closed to traffic at approximately 11 a.m. to allow for shuttle buses to transport marchers and spectators to the beginning of the parade route. Eagle Rock Avenue eastbound, beginning at the entrance to Eagle Rock Reservation, will be closed to traffic beginning at 11 a.m. Shuttle buses will run from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. to transport persons from the corner of Mississippi and Eagle Rock avenues to the beginning of the parade route.

Parking can be found at Our Lady of Lourdes church and school parking lots and on adjacent streets. Parking at the beginning of the parade can also be found streets adjacent to Main Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Do not block driveways or you will get towed. Do not park on private property, such as homes’ driveways and apartment complex lots.

For more information, send an email to westorangeparade@gmail.com.