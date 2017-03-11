‘The Lions of Broadway’ at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Temple B’nai Abraham invites you to an afternoon of Fred Miller’s “Lecture in Song: The Lions of Broadway, Cy Coleman and Jerry Herman” on Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the temple, 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston. Admission is charged.

Pianist, singer and lecturer Miller has spent several decades profiling America’s popular composers and musicians. Seated at the piano he will sing songs written by Broadway greats Coleman and Herman and provide insight into their lives. Refreshments will be provided before the show.

Register at www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290. Visit www.tbanj.org/prime-time for details.