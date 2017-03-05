‘The Cat in the Hat’ visits Tuscan School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As part of Tuscan School’s Read Across America Week celebration, “The Cat in the Hat” visited with students in kindergarten through grade two on Feb. 27. Tuscan School was selected to receive a visit from “The Cat” by the New Jersey Education Association. Students were thrilled to meet one of their favorite Dr. Seuss characters in person. “The Cat” met and posed with students and teachers.

Throughout the week, students were encouraged to participate in activities for Read Across America Week. On Monday, students wore crazy hats and on Tuesday they wore mismatched socks. On Wednesday, students dressed in red-and-white striped clothing, just like “The Cat in the Hat,” and on Thursday, students were invited to dress in pajamas. On Friday, to display school spirit, students and faculty wore blue-and-yellow clothing, Tuscan’s school colors. Many parents also visited classrooms and library classes to read Dr. Seuss books.

Photos Courtesy of SOMSD