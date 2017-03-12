1978 unveils new art show

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center presents a new exhibit, “Transformation of Earth of Fire,” opening March 19. In this show, artists Carole Wong Chesek, William McCreath, Barry Zawacki and Tricia Zimic illustrate the range and versatility of clay works, as well as a full array of styles. There will be an artists reception Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Their works range from delicately detailed porcelain to life-sized organic stoneware creations. McCreath’s unification of form and decoration is evident in his beautifully glazed pieces, and Chesek’s departure from the clay vessel affords viewers an opportunity to appreciate her sculptural forms reflecting the organic appeal of a mountain terrain. Zawacki also departs from mere pottery to unite embellished elaborations of assembled sculptural elements. Zimic treats viewers to the highly skilled creation of delicately detailed porcelain sculptures, as well as equally detailed stoneware sculptural environments.

Located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, the gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.1978artscenter.org.