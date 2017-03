WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Environmental Commission will sponsor the West Orange Earth Hour on Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. This event, held at the Thomas Edison Museum at 221 Main St. in West Orange, is in anticipation of the global Earth Hour on March 25, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Following the program, there will be a free reception with food and drinks across the street from the museum at the Pour House Pub on Main Street.