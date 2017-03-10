interACT’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’ runs this month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — interACT Theatre Productions presents “Pride & Prejudice.” The show runs for three weekends, opening this Friday, March 10, and closing Saturday, March 25, at the Baird Theatre on Three.

Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.interactproductions.org/pride. All tickets purchased at the box office are available starting an hour before curtain; online ticketing ends two hours before curtain.

“Pride & Prejudice” is adapted by Jon Jury from the novel by Jane Austen. All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel come to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging new adaptation. Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous matchmaking mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?

The show is directed by Billy Mitchell, stage managed by George Seylaz and produced by Nicholas J. Clarey. The cast consists of 14 talented actors: Don Flynn, Christine Orzepowski, Jessie Thiele, Kara Lawson, Leah de Grachy, Wynn McClenahan, Marlo Avidon, Pierce V. Lo, Theodore Newton, Mateo Moreno, Jessica Albano, Mike Press, Sharon A. Quinn and Jerry Narciso. Rounding out the crew are scenic designer Conor McCarthy, construction manager Jerry Narciso, lighting designer Zach Pizza, prop mistress Susan Holtz and costumer Lynne Lewis.

Photos Courtesy of interACT