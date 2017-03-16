MCM brings spring concert to MMS

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Community Music presents its annual spring concert, “Celebrating 15 Years of Making Music in Maplewood,” featuring the Maplewood Concert Band under the direction of Steve Kimmons, with special performances by the Maplewood Middle School eighth-grade wind ensemble and the MMS honors wind symphony. The concert will be Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Maplewood Middle School Auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood. Admission is free.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.