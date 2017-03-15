‘Likely Stories’ returns March 27

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Inspired by Isaiah Sheffer’s “Selected Shorts at Symphony Space,” “Likely Stories” is an evening of storytelling at which great short stories are performed by celebrated actors. This year’s event features Jeff McCarthy, Brenda Pressley and Emily Zacharias and will take place on Monday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. at The Woodland. There will be a wine and dessert reception.

Tickets for Likely Stories are can be purchased at somadultschool.org or by calling 973-378-7620.