Photo educational program and competition

CALDWELL, NJ — Essex Photo Club will host Bart Zoni on Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8 Academy Road in Caldwell. Zoni, an international blogger and digital instructor, will present an illustrated program on converting color images to black and white. This program is presented as part of the club’s ongoing educational programming for club members and the public.

At another meeting to be held Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Caldwell United Methodist Church, the club will hold its monthly competition with David Des Rochers, past president of Camera Naturalist Photo Club, judging digital and slide images in the categories of nature and pictorial for beginning and advanced photographers.

Both meetings are free and open to the public, although only club members may submit images to be judged. For more information, visit www.essexphotoclub.org or call 862-202-4701.