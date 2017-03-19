CHS art students raise money for trip to Spain

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Students at Columbia High School taking a college-level course in art history have been offered the opportunity to continue their art immersion with a summer study-abroad trip to Spain. On Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, they will host a giant rummage sale in the Black Box Theatre to raise money for the trip.

Currently, the organizers are seeking gently used, quality donations for the sale. This is a great opportunity to clear your home of unwanted items and help the students raise funds for this worthwhile experience.

“There is nothing more inspiring than bringing the classroom into the real world and seeing the material we are learning up close,” said Kirsten Angel-Lambert, the advanced placement art history teacher who will lead the group.

The CHS students have been studying art and architecture from around the globe, including context, content, form and function.

“Being immersed in Spanish culture will give students and myself a greater understanding and appreciation for the art, architecture, and place in which all of these works were made,” Angel-Lambert said.

The students will be visiting the Alhambra, home to the last of the Nasrid Sultans, with its grand arabesques, mosaics and ornate courtyards. They will also visit the Seville Cathedral, which is the largest Gothic cathedral in the world; and explore the Great Mosque of Cordoba, which is a combination of mosque and church and they will see contrasting architectural styles within one great space. A host of other Spanish offerings are also on the two-week itinerary, including the Prado Museum.

Community members may drop off small bags of donations in the front lobby of Columbia High School. To learn where to drop off larger items, contact Angel-Lambert at kangel@somsd.k12.nj.us. The group will be collecting antiques and collectibles, books, games, CDs, DVDs, electronics, linens and towels, artwork and other decorative items, housewares and small appliances, furniture, tools, garden tools, sporting goods, clothes, shoes, toys, jewelry, purses, and other accessories. Do not drop off broken or damaged items.