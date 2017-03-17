Trip for artists and art lovers

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Join the Arts Council of Livingston Gallery for a unique adventure to The Other Art Fair on Saturday, June 3. The Other Art Fair is being held for four days only at the Brooklyn Expo Center. TOAF’s inaugural exhibit in New York features 103 talented, promising artists alongside a unique and immersive features program. This is the first time this event is occurring in the New York area.

A bus will transport attendees from the Senior/Community Center on Hillside Avenue in Livingston to the venue in Brooklyn. The bus leaves at 9:30 a.m. and will return at approximately 3:30 p.m. A fee applies and covers admission to the fair and transportation. Lunch on your own at the venue. To register for the trip or for more information, call Lois at 973-533-1809.