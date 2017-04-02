Luna Stage to present world premiere of ‘Tranquil’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage presents the world premiere of “Tranquil,” a new play by McKnight Fellow Andrew Rosendorf, which gives a raw and provocative look at one family’s attempt to heal from an unthinkable tragedy.

Paralyzed in the car accident that claimed her mother’s life, 17-year-old Ellen is determined to experience all that her teenage years have to offer. But when the past comes knocking on the door in the form of Ellen’s brother, her small family’s delicate balance is upended. In a home awash with anger, guilt and Ellen’s raging hormones, “Tranquil” is a raw exploration of one shattered family striving to be whole again. This production contains mature content and frank sexuality.

“Tranquil” opens to previews on Thursday, April 13, and runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 13, with an added Saturday matinee on May 13. Opening night is Friday, April 21. Performances on April 16, 23 and 27 will be followed by a talkback. Tickets can be purchased at lunastage.org or by calling 973-395-5551. A member of Valley Arts, Luna Stage is located at 555 Valley Road, West Orange. The theater is handicapped accessible and offers assistive listening devices.