County recognizes student artists at Hall of Records

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and the Art Educators of New Jersey welcomed 96 students from throughout Essex County to the Hall of Records for the AENJ student art exhibit on Monday, March 20. This is the 13th consecutive year the county has partnered with the AENJ to present the student artists exhibit at the Hall of Records.

For the month of March, the first-floor lobby of the Hall of Records was transformed into a student art gallery. Employees and visitors to the county building were treated to the colorful and lifelike portraits, paintings and drawings.

“Essex County has some very creative and talented student artists at all age levels from elementary to high school. The original artwork that is included in our exhibit is truly inspiring,” DiVincenzo said in a press release. “I am proud to have been a partner with the Art Educators of New Jersey to present this exhibit. This is an opportunity to promote our students’ positive achievements and enables the general public to see the talent in our schools.”

“Art is often overlooked, especially during budget time because some people view it as something that can be cut. But when we expose children to music, art and language, they become a better well-rounded student both in testing and academics, and even as a better person overall,” NJ State Sen. and Essex County Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz said, adding that she enjoys seeing the artwork displayed in the lobby.

“This is a wonderful observance to emphasize the value of art education for children of all ages and encourage support for art programs in our public schools,” Catherine Kondreck, chairwoman of the 2017 New Jersey Art Educators of New Jersey Essex County Exhibit, said in the release. “These students have worked very hard and it is wonderful to have them receive this recognition. Kudos to them and our county leaders for continuing to put Essex County and our children first!”

This year’s show featured original works of art created by 96 students from 14 elementary, middle and high schools in Essex County. The students whose drawings and paintings that were featured in the exhibit are as follows:

Abington Avenue Elementary School in Newark was represented by Alejandro Echevarria, Solange Valladolid, Brandon Ruiz, Dayanara Serrano, Gabrielle Agosto, Fabiana Martinez, Joel Martin, Stephanie Penafiel, Jessica Feliciano and Katrina Cuadrado. Elliott Street Elementary School in Newark was represented by Milexis Idrovo, Angelly M. Soto, Elyas Mateo, Javier Galo and Miguel Reyes. Roseville Community Charter School in Newark was represented by Kayleen Mejia, Aideliz Moya, Ekeoma Agumanu, Adrian Sobrido and Arianna Ordonez.

Belleville High School was represented by Emily Mendez, Victoria Torres, Alex Luna, Daniel Fuentes, Mariah Martinez, Desiree Torres, Trinidy Quintero, Charlaine Mondesir, Ruqaya Embaby, Bryan Then, Priya Gill, Sheena Williams, Jasmine Cotto, Danae Andino and Carla Cagandahan. Belleville Elementary School No. 3 was represented by Jelena Santiago, Alyssa Gianna Torres, Amanda Diaz, Evelyn Cherres and Julia Fiona Sto Domingo.

Bradford Elementary School in Montclair was represented by Andrew Kingsworth, Sophie Silverman, Sophie Jacobs, Sarah Harmon and Avani Pasala. Glenfield Middle School in Montclair was represented by Tatyanna Thomas, Skylar Hsieh, Chloe Wiederhorn, Ella Simons, Tobia Ruth, Sydney Kovel, Sophie Bugat, Jada Karim, Miranda McLannahan, Christina Qiu and Shea Lerner.

East Orange Community Charter School was represented by Akeem Langevine, Eden Tom-James, Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra, Eloghosa Osarenmwinda and Joardan Joiner.

Glenwood Elementary School in Short Hills was represented by Emery Walls, Sophie Lu, Irene Yang, Kaia Talathi and Jack Tuso.

Liberty Middle School in West Orange was represented by Lesly Flores, Julia Spellman, Natalie Menor, Emily Morales, Amy Bryan, Kyia Ricks, Aaron Bunker and Ebun Adegbite. Thomas Edison Middle School in West Orange was represented by Tyler Harwood and Rose Kwok.

Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School in Livingston was represented by Lindsay Getraer, Aviva Sosha Weisz, Hila Gilmore and Noa Mobilio.

Rosa Parks Community School in Orange was represented by Marelin Cax-Ramos, Sedaine Davis, Brinny Morocho, Nathan Mirabeau and Brenda Palencia.

Trinity Academy in Caldwell was represented by Laurent Keenan, Elisabeth Prioletti, Raymond Gajewski II, Sophia Sosnoski and Gerard Perillo. West Essex Regional Middle School in Caldwell was represented by Anna Rose Mihalik, Jessica Moresco, Ava Buccino, Conner Decker and Olivia Andros.