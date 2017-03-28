‘Art All Night’ at Arts Unbound

ORANGE, NJ — Arts Unbound, a nonprofit arts organization in Orange that is dedicated to the artistic achievement of people living with disabilities and seniors, will be hosting its third annual 24-hour art marathon with the support of Jerry’s Artist Outlet. The ArtBender is a 24-hour period of creativity from noon on Saturday, May 6 to noon on Sunday, May 7. Participants sign up to make art during ArtBender and raise pledges from friends and family to support their efforts. Proceeds benefit Arts Unbound’s vocational fine art programs for people with disabilities.

ArtBender is free to join. Visitors are welcome at The Dora Stern Gallery at Arts Unbound anytime during the 24-hour period to watch participants at work or to join in. Participants can create art at the gallery, at other participating sites, or at home. People participating from home are encouraged to post pictures of the art they make with the hashtag #ArtBender. Participants can join in for as many hours as they want to create art.

Supporters can also host their own “bender” event and invite guests to join them to make art and raise funds for the nonprofit. A map of ArtBender sites is available at www.artbender.org. Last year, 16 ArtBender sites were scattered throughout Orange, West Orange, South Orange and Maplewood. Arts Unbound is encouraging local community-minded companies to host a bender event, participate at any bender event as a team.

“You do not need to be an artist to take part,” Arts Unbound Executive Director Margaret Mikkelsen said in a press release. “The point is to dedicate a period of time to being creative and thinking about the role the arts play in all our lives.”

A selection of 30 of the works created during Artbender will be auctioned at The Dora Stern Gallery at Arts Unbound from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 12, with proceeds benefiting Arts Unbound’s mission. The ArtBender silent auction, sponsored by Realtor Natalie Farrell, will feature signature cocktails, cupcakes by Pink Cupcakes of West Orange and music by dj Mojito Jones. The gallery is located in the Valley Arts District at 544 Freeman St. in Orange. Auction tickets are available for purchase at artbender.org.

To volunteer during the event, contact Margaret Mikkelsen at mmikkelsen@artsunbound.org or 973-675-2787.