Award-winning children’s book illustrator, painter exhibits in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Gallery 103 in Maplewood is hosting an art exhibit of oil paintings by award-winning children’s book illustrator and painter, Adam Gustavson. The show, titled “Swimmers,” will be open throughout April with a reception on Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The exhibit features Gustavson’s oil paintings of swimmers underwater, viewed from above and outside. Although some works have been in group shows, most of the paintings haven’t been previously exhibited and the series has never been hung together in one cohesive exhibit.

“Adam’s work is a beautiful balance of realism and abstraction combined with a bit of humor and full of rich, vibrant colors,” Gallery 103 owner Geralyn Robinson said in a press release. “We are excited to bring this interesting series together in one exhibit — definitely not to be missed.”

The exhibit is hosted by Geralyn’s Art Studio and Gallery 103 along with Arts in SOMa and the Valley. Gallery 103 is housed in the front suite of the studio at 103 Baker St. in Maplewood.