WOHS musicians receive gold and silver ratings at Region I Festival

WEST ORANGE, NJ — All four curricular bands at West Orange High School again medaled in the annual Region Concert Band Festival held at Verona High School on March 21.

The wind ensemble and symphonic winds received gold ratings and the ninth-grade band and concert band received silver ratings.

Senior flute player Abigail Klausner received an Outstanding Soloist award and the wind ensemble’s woodwind section was awarded Outstanding Woodwind Section.

“Our bands performed at an extremely high level during competition and the judges were blown away by the quality of all four,” Director Lew Kelly said in a press release.

On March 24, Kelly was notified that the wind ensemble was selected to perform as one of the top four bands to represent Region I, North Jersey, in the N.J. State Concert Band Gala, to be held at The College of New Jersey on April 30.

“The wind ensemble is honored to have been chosen to be part of the gala for the 10th consecutive year,” Kelly said.