SOMSD fine arts spring calendar

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District recently released its spring fine arts calendar. Events are as follows:

Monday, April 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., Columbia High School choir Canens Vocem will perform at Winchester Gardens, 333 Elmwood Ave. in Maplewood.

Wednesday, April 19, from 5 to 10 p.m., Columbia High School’s Symphonic Choir and Canens Vocem will perform at the Hilltopper Festival at Summit High School, 125 Kent Place Boulevard in Summit.

Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m., the marching band will hold an open house in the Columbia High School Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., the Maplewood Middle School Orchestra will perform its spring concert in the school’s auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., the Maplewood Middle School Band will perform its spring concert in the school’s auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Seth Boyden School will hold its spring concert and art show in the school’s auditorium, 274 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood.

Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., the Maplewood Middle School Choir will perform its spring concert in the school’s auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., South Mountain School will present its spring concert in the South Orange Middle School Auditorium, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

From Monday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 31, Columbia High School students will exhibit their work in the “Photo II Digital Photography Exhibition” at the school’s Domarecki Art Gallery, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. A closing reception will be held May 31 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m., Tuscan Elementary School will present its spring concert in the Maplewood Middle School Auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., South Orange Middle School will present its spring band concert in the school’s auditorium, 70 N. Ridegwood Road in South Orange.

Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., Maplewood Middle School presents “School-in-Action Night,” a schoolwide art show, at 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., South Orange Middle School presents “School-in-Action Night,” a schoolwide art show, at 70 N. Ridegwood Road in South Orange. Additionally, the jazz and select bands will perform their spring concert beginning at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Friday, May 19, all day, Maplewood Middle School will featurethe school’s honor band, select chorus and orchestra at the High Note Festival at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m., Marshall Elementary School will host a schoolwide Music and Art Festival at 262 Grove Road in South Orange.

Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m., Clinton School will hold a schoolwide art show at 27 Berkshire Road in Maplewood.

Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m., Columbia High School will hold its spring choral concert in the CHS Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., Jefferson School will hold a schoolwide art show at 518 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

Wednesday, May 24, at 7 p.m., Clinton School will hold its spring concert in the South Orange Middle School Auditorium, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Columbia High School Band will hold its spring concert in the CHS Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Thursday, May 25, South Mountain School will hold an art show beginning at 6 p.m., in the gym, 444 W. South Orange Ave. in South Orange, and a music recital beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School will hold its spring concert in the Maplewood Middle School Auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood.

Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m., the Columbia High School Orchestra will perform its spring concert in the CHS Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuscan School will host a schoolwide visual art show at 25 Harvard Ave. in Maplewood.

Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m., the South Orange Middle School String Orchestra will hold a concert in the school’s auditorium, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

From Friday, June 2, through Friday, June 16, as part of the South Orange-Maplewood Artists Studio Tour, the Columbia High School AP studio art and art IV classes will exhibit their work during school hours in the school’s Domareki Gallery, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m., Columbia High School a cappella group Unaccompanied Minors will perform its spring concert in the CHS Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m., Columbia High School will host a jazz concert concert in the CHS Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Friday, June 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Columbia High School will present a Film and Animation Show in the Black Box Theater, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m., Columbia High School presents Carmina Burana with the Summit Chorale in the school’s auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Saturday, June 10, Columbia High School will participate in the John Curry Alumni Orchestra Concert at the Presbyterian Church of Upper Montclair, 53 Norwood Ave. in Montclair, with a chamber concert at 5 p.m. and an alumni orchestra concert at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., Columbia High School presents Carmina Burana with the Summit Chorale at a venue to be announced at a later date.

Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., Columbia High School will present the Pop on Parker band concert at Ritzer Field, behind CHS, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Friday, June 16, and again Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m., the Columbia High School Chamber Choir will perform in concert at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.