‘Samba,’ hear an ethnomusicologist

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute at Seton Hall University is collaborating with the Department of History, Latin American and Latino/a Studies Program, and the Petersheim Academic Exposition to host a lecture by ethnomusicologist and percussionist Philip Galinsky on Wednesday, April 19, from 12:30 to 1:45 .m. in Stafford Hall, Room 110, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

Galinsky founded Samba New York! in 2003. As director, he began teaching samba percussion classes to the public in April 2003, leading to the formation of “Bateria” — a student-based ensemble of up to 40 or more percussionists that performs in numerous parades and large-scale events throughout the City.

This event is free and open to the public. No reservation is required. For additional information or questions, contact Jacquelyn Coletta at jacquelyn.coletta@student.shu.edu.