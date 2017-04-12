WOAC presents ‘3 Women … 3 Perspectives’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council is pleased to announce the latest art exhibit at the West Orange Art Center galleries, “3 Women … 3 Perspectives,” featuring the art of WOAC board members Amelia Panico, Lisa Suss and Heidi Sussman. Each of the three women, who are West Orange residents as well, offers her own distinctive perspective, showing a diversity of subject as well as a wide range of process.

Located at 551 Valley Road, West Orange, on the same block as Luna Stage, the show will commence on Friday, April 28, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be on display through May 28.

The West Orange Arts Center is open Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For further information, visit www.woarts.org.