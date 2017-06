WEST ORANGE, NJ — Latin Night kicks off the summer season at The Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center for a third year on Saturday, June 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. Expect music and dance — including merengue, bachata and mariachi — plenty of seriously good food, a beer and sangria garden, and cultural displays.

OSPAC is located at 4 Boland Drive in West Orange. Admission is free. This event is sponsored by New Jersey Arts Incubator, West Orange Hispanic Foundation and the township of West Orange.