Meet artist Nancy Jackson

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Come by the Maplewood Memorial Library and meet Maplewood artist Nancy Jackson on Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. The library is located at 51 Baker St. in Maplewood.

Jackson was born in 1956 and raised in Chicago. She attended Carnegie-Mellon School of Fine Arts and Oberlin College. Her work, finely detailed paintings and sculpture, has been exhibited at galleries and museums in Los Angeles and New York since 2000. She started a decorative painting business in 1988; she has worked broadly in homes and businesses, as well as doing restoration work on older outdoor murals in the Los Angeles area.